Mamata Banerjee meets Sonia Gandhi amid Trinamool Congress (TMC) troubles

New Delhi: A day after the INDIA bloc meeting, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee were present at the meeting of the India bloc leaders on Monday. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress spoke about the warmth between the two leaders.

"The smiles said what words could not...a bond strengthened through decades of dedicated service to the nation. Our Hon'ble Chairperson with Sonia Gandhi Ji, today in Delhi." The meeting between the two leaders took place on a day a CID team reached Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata as part of its probe into the alleged forged signature case.

Mamata Banerjee has been facing internal troubles since Trinamool Congress lost West Bengal assembly polls.

Her decision on the choice of Leader of Opposition has been defied by a large section of MLAs, who have been recognised as the opposition in the assembly. The troubles have mounted further due to dissension among party's parliamentarians with a group, claiming support of 20 Lok Sabha, seeking to form a separate bloc. (ANI)

Also Read: NDA blames Mamata Banerjee’s ‘arrogance’, Abhishek’s ‘dictatorship’ for Trinamool split