Sonia Gandhi raises concerns over distress of women workers in Rajya Sabha

NEW DELHI: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday drew the attention of the Rajya Sabha to the ongoing distress faced by women workers implementing critical government programs, including ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, and community resource persons under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Gandhi said, "I rise to draw the urgent attention of this House to the continued distress of women workers implementing critical government programs--ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers and helpers, and community resource persons under the National Rural Livelihood Mission."

"These initiatives are intended as pathways to women's empowerment. However, despite their vital contribution to public service delivery, these women workers are overburdened and underpaid," Gandhi added.

Highlighting the workload of ASHA workers, Gandhi added, "Across the country, ASHA workers undertake immunization, mobilization, maternal health, and family welfare, yet they remain volunteers with low honorarium and limited social security. Anganwadi workers, similarly, are paid a meagre honorarium of Rs. 4,500 and Rs. 2,250 per month by the Union Government."

Gandhi also pointed out the staffing shortages affecting service delivery, saying, "Beyond low pay, there are currently nearly three lakh vacancies in the ICDS at various levels. These gaps leave lakhs and lakhs of children and mothers without essential services. Even when filled, these posts fall short of population norms due to the lack of updated census figures since 2011."

The Congress leader urged the Government to prioritize measures in collaboration with the States, including, filling all existing vacancies, ensuring timely remuneration to all workers, doubling the Union Government's contribution to the pay of these frontline workers, appointing an additional ASHA worker in villages with a population greater than 2,500 and doubling the number of Anganwadi workers to enable early childhood education in addition to existing nutrition and health initiatives.

"Strengthening, expanding, and supporting this workforce is an investment in India's future," Gandhi emphasized. (ANI)

Also Read: Delhi Court Dismisses Complaint Against Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald Case