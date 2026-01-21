Special Investigation Team (SIT) begins probe into Yuvraj Mehta death in Greater Noida

NOIDA: The investigation into the tragic death of 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehta, whose car plunged into a water-filled drain in Greater Noida's Sector-150, formally began on Tuesday with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) commencing its probe.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already taken administrative action in the case, removing Lokesh M. from his positions as CEO of the Noida Authority and Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation. A junior engineer has also been terminated. Police have arrested Abhay Singh, CEO of real estate firm MZ Wiztown Planners, on charges of criminal negligence. The arrest was carried out by the Knowledge Park Police, who were searching for the accused named in the FIR registered after the incident.

The victim's father, Rajkumar Mehta, was also called before the SIT and questioned for about half an hour. In his statement, he claimed that he witnessed his son trapped inside the sinking car and alleged that despite around 80 people being present at the site, no effective rescue attempt was made. He further alleged that Yuvraj struggled for nearly two hours, crying out for help, while some bystanders recorded videos and authorities lacked divers and proper rescue arrangements. His statement is being treated as a crucial input for the investigation, after which he was sent home under police protection.

Following the meeting, the SIT, along with concerned officials, visited the accident site in Sector-150. The team inspected the point where the car plunged into the drain, the road turn where the mishap occurred, and the apparent absence of safety measures such as barricades. Information related to the adjoining road network, the plot, and the builder involved was also collected.

Reacting to the incident, BJP MP Mahesh Sharma expressed sorrow and termed it a matter of serious concern, saying that despite existing systems, a young life could not be saved. (Agencies)

