Spectacular victory given by people of Keralam should be respected: Ramesh Chennithala

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the swearing-in scheduled to take place tomorrow, Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday said that the "spectacular victory" of the people of Keralam must be respected, adding that the Congress-led UDF alliance is committed to providing stable and effective governance in the state.

Speaking to ANI here, Chennithala said the cabinet formation process has already been completed and the list has been submitted to the Governor of Keralam.

"The discussion is already completed. The Chief Minister, VD Satheesan, has already submitted the list to the Governor of Kerala... The Congress party has very senior people. We cannot accommodate everybody in the Cabinet. But we try to accommodate most of the people... The spectacular victory which has been given by the people of Kerala should be respected. We will give good governance to the people of Kerala..." he said.

Reaffirming the Congress-led alliance structure, Chennithala said the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) partnership with the Indian Union Muslim League remains intact and long-standing. (ANI)

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