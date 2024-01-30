Srinagar: Uber Expands its Reach to Jammu & Kashmir, Commences Operations in Srinagar

SRINAGAR: In a move to expand its presence in India, leading ride-hailing platform Uber has officially launched its operations in the scenic state of Jammu and Kashmir, making Srinagar the first destination a they will go. The company unveiled its standard ‘Ubergo’ service and outstation providing ‘intercity’ in the valley.

Shiva Shailendran, Head of Supply and Regional Operations, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “With the global ride-hailing app now available in Srinagar, tourists, as well as locals, will now find a trusted ride in and around Srinagar with a few taps on the app.” He added that the introduction of Uber's services would not only provide convenient transportation but also generate meaningful earning opportunities for local drivers, contributing to the economic growth of the region.

Uber’s expansion in Srinagar is in line with its broader strategy to expand its footprint in the Indian market and diversify its offerings in regional markets. The company aims to develop its services and meet the specific needs of different communities.

The newly launched 'InterCity' facility allows riders to book trips to popular tourist destinations around Srinagar, such as Gulmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam etc. Passengers can also arrange return trips up to five days, retaining the same Uber drivers throughout their trip and adding stops as desired.

To facilitate better travel planning, Uber now allows users to pre-book rides up to 90 days in advance. This feature not only benefits riders in optimizing trip planning, but also helps drivers forecast future revenues and plan expenses accordingly.

Uber’s foray into Jammu and Kashmir shows a commitment to serve different markets and cater to the unique transportation needs of locals. As the platform continues to evolve and expand its services, it strengthens its role in providing reliable and convenient transport options in various parts of India.

This strategic initiative not only enhances the travel experience of Srinagar residents and tourists but also demonstrates Uber’s commitment to positively impact the local economy through job creation and economic empowerment.