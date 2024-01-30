Tripura: Tipra Motha Nears Breakthrough; Expected Agreement with Ministry of Home Affairs on Constitutional Solution

AGARTALA: In a significant development, Tipra Motha, the principal opposition political party in Tripura, is on the brink of a breakthrough as it prepares to sign an agreement with the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The party, currently holding power in the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, has long been championing a constitutional solution to address the grievances of the indigenous population in the state, asserting that they have been marginalized for the past 75 years.

Key figures including Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, Royal Scion and former Tipra Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have embarked on a crucial journey to Delhi. Their scheduled meeting with Home Ministry Advisor AK Mishra holds the promise of paving the way for a historic resolution.

Sources close to the developments suggest that the focus of the meeting will revolve around Tipra Motha's demand for a constitutional solution, a cause the party has passionately advocated. The party contends that such a solution is imperative to address the longstanding deprivation faced by the indigenous people of Tripura.

"A meeting with MHA Advisor AK Mishra on Tipra Motha's demand for a constitutional solution is expected. However, this information is based on preliminary reports, and we await the final outcome," stated a source from within Tipra Motha.

The demand for a constitutional solution echoes the sentiment of a sizable section of the population in Tripura, especially the indigenous communities, who have felt marginalized and overlooked for decades. The anticipated agreement with the MHA holds the potential to bring about transformative change and pave the way for a more inclusive and equitable future for the indigenous population of the state.

As the political leaders engage in these critical discussions, all eyes are on the outcome, with the hope that a historic accord will be reached, addressing the core demands of Tipra Motha and heralding a new era of constitutional empowerment for Tripura's indigenous communities.