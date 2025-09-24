Stalin asks DMK MPs to dedicate more time to constituencies, submit fortnightly reports

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President M.K. Stalin on Tuesday directed the party’s Members of Parliament to intensify their work in constituencies by spending at least four days a week among the people and submitting performance reports once every 15 days. Chairing a meeting of DMK MPs from both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at Anna Arivalayam, the party headquarters in Chennai, Stalin urged the legislators to balance parliamentary duties with direct constituency engagement.

He asked them to actively participate in outreach initiatives such as ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ and ‘Nalam Kaakkum Stalin’, and to work with district administrations to ensure swift redressal of public grievances raised in these camps. He particularly stressed that eligible women who were left out of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme must be identified and included without delay. Stalin reminded the gathering of the DMK alliance’s emphatic victory in all 40 seats - 39 in the state and 1 in Puducherry - during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He credited the triumph to the hard work of legislators and called for a similar commitment to secure success in the upcoming Assembly elections.

“Regular interaction with people, addressing their demands, and ensuring strong coordination with ministers, district secretaries, legislators, zonal in-charges, and booth-level functionaries will be key,” he told the MPs. (IANS)

