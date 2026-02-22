Strong India-Brazil ties hold significance for entire Global South: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Hailing the “win-win partnership” between India and Brazil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to deepening ties across sectors and raising bilateral trade to over $20 billion in the coming decade. Speaking at a joint press conference with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, PM Modi said India-Brazil relations have significantly strengthened under President Lula’s “visionary and inspirational” leadership. He thanked the Brazilian leader for his continued friendship and dedication to expanding cooperation, noting that Lula’s visit added fresh momentum to the strategic partnership and enhanced the significance of the AI Summit. Describing Brazil as India’s largest trading partner in Latin America, PM Modi said the two nations aim to increase trade beyond $20 billion over the next 10 years. He emphasized that trade figures reflect mutual trust, highlighting the presence of a large business delegation accompanying President Lula. He also pointed to the planned expansion of the India-MERCOSUR Preferential Trade Agreement as a step that would further boost economic engagement.

Technology and innovation were identified as key pillars of future cooperation. Modi said collaboration in artificial intelligence, supercomputers, semiconductors and blockchain would benefit not only the two nations but also the wider Global South. He announced progress toward establishing a Centre of Excellence for Digital Public Infrastructure in Brazil, underlining a shared belief that technology should be inclusive and serve as a bridge for social progress.

The Prime Minister said defence cooperation continues to grow, reflecting strategic trust, while collaboration in agriculture, food security and animal husbandry is gaining new dimensions, including a proposed Centre of Excellence in Brazil. He also stressed opportunities in health and pharmaceuticals, with India pledging continued supply of affordable medicines and promotion of Ayurveda. On global issues, both leaders reiterated support for dialogue, opposition to terrorism and the need for reform of global institutions, vowing to work together to advance the priorities of the Global South. (IANS)

Also Read: Prime Minister Modi Hails Spectacular Performances at Beating Retreat 2026