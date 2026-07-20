Students must learn one additional Indian language besides mother tongue: HM Amit Shah

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged students to learn at least one additional Indian language besides their mother tongue to appreciate the country’s diversity.

“The language diversity in India carries the rich heritage of the country. Only through language can one understand a nation’s culture. Hence, it is necessary for every student to learn at least one additional Indian language besides his or her own mother tongue,” Shah said while addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Museum of Word at the National Library campus in Kolkata.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah said the Museum of Word is a new feather in Kolkata’s crown. Its largest gallery is the ‘Timeline of Languages’.

“This museum will showcase the evolution of 22 Indian languages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of this museum in 2020. It has been created as per his instructions and plans. There is no place for narrowmindedness in our country. Narrowmindedness cannot be the identity of Indian culture. We cannot create obstacles in anyone’s way of judging,” the Union Home Minister said.

Also present on the occasion was West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, who said the current Union Government was placing special emphasis on establishing the Bengali language in its full dignity and making it more widely recognised globally.

The first phase of the museum, which is being built under the Union Ministry of Culture, cost around Rs 14 crore. The total cost of the entire project is estimated at around Rs 41 crore. There are nine galleries, each showcasing the history of Indian languages from a different perspective.

Each gallery features a collection of preserved words, ancient manuscripts, inscriptions, documents on the evolution of various scripts, and interactive presentations of language development using modern digital technology.

Visitors will get the opportunity to see thousands of years of linguistic evolution under one roof. According to government sources, this museum will not only be a language preservation project but also a permanent record of India’s multilingual cultural heritage. At the same time, it will convey the message of equal status and spread of every language in the country, including Bengali. (IANS)

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