Wayanad landslide: Union Home Minister Amit Shah assures Keralam CM of support

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday spoke to Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan over the Wayanad landslide tragedy and assured the state of full support from the Centre, while also calling for a high-level probe into the incident that claimed three lives and left five people missing.

Shah held a telephonic conversation with Satheesan to review the situation arising from the landslide at the Kalladi tunnel construction site in Wayanad district.

During the conversation, the Union Home Minister took stock of the rescue and relief operations and assured the Chief Minister of all possible assistance from the Central government.

The CMO said Shah also appreciated the measures taken by the Kerala government in response to the disaster.

The Union Home Minister further urged the Chief Minister to initiate a high-level investigation into the incident. In response, Satheesan informed him that the state Cabinet, which met earlier in the day, had already approved a comprehensive inquiry into the tragedy. (ANI)

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