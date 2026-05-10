Subrata Gupta appointed advisor to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari

KOLKATA: Subrata Gupta, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, whose role as the Election Commission of India (ECI)-appointed special poll observer for the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly polls received praise from all quarters, on Saturday was appointed as the advisor to the new and ninth Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari.

On Saturday, soon after Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal, a notification was issued by the state government announcing Gupta's appointment as an advisor to Adhikari.

Subrata Gupta, a retired IAS officer of West Bengal cadre of 1990 batch, a technocrat and an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur, as the special poll observer was credited with successfully implementing ECI's programme of making the polling process transparent and peaceful by proper use of technology and application of artificial intelligence (AI). (IANS)

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