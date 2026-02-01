Sunetra Pawar will work tirelessly for people’s welfare: PM Narendra Modi

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sunetra Pawar after she took oath as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister, expressing confidence that she would work tirelessly for the welfare of the people and carry forward the vision of the late Ajit Pawar.

In his post in Marathi and English on X, PM said, “Best wishes to Sunetra Pawar Ji as she begins her tenure as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the first woman to hold this responsibility. I am confident she will work tirelessly for the welfare of the people of the state and fulfil the vision of the late Ajitdada Pawar.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, “Congratulations to @SunetraA_Pawar on taking oath as the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It is truly commendable that, keeping the interests of the state in mind, Sunetra Tai is firmly accepting this responsibility even in extremely difficult circumstances.”

NCP SP legislator Rohit Pawar said, “I am delighted that Hon. Sunetrabai has taken the oath as the state’s first female Deputy Chief Minister. Truth be told, no one can truly take Hon. Ajitdada’s place, but at least in the form of Sunetrabai, we can see Ajitdada there somehow..! With a mountain of grief weighing on our heads and all of us immersed in mourning, we don’t even know how to offer them congratulations...!”

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, in his reaction over unfolding political developments in the wake of Sunetra Pawar’s swearing in as the first DCM, said, “Maharashtra’s politics has undergone a complete upheaval in the recent past; honestly, one doesn’t even feel like commenting on it. But still, one will have to speak on the events unfolding throughout the day. A party like the Nationalist Congress Party, which is truly rooted in Marathi soil, and its working president should be a proper Marathi person, a Patil perhaps, but not a Patel.” (IANS)

