Battles now fought in ‘code and cloud’, says PM Narendra Modi at Annual NCC Rally

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that modern battles are increasingly being fought in "code and in the cloud". The Prime Minister shared his personal connection with the NCC, saying, "When I was in the NCC, my sense of 'Nation First' was also strengthened in the same way. And today, seeing you all learning the same in the NCC, I feel immense pride."

Recalling the country's recent military achievements, the Prime Minister said, "Operation Sindoor has once again established India's capabilities and the valour of our armed forces."

Operation Sindoor has also shown how advanced and high-tech our indigenous weapons are. Highlighting the shift from conventional to digital battlefields, the Prime Minister said, "Today, battles are fought on many fronts. Today's battles are fought in code and in the cloud. Countries that lag behind in technology are weak not only in their economy but also in their security."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that a "historic Free Trade Agreement" was finalized with the European Union on Tuesday and noted that it is being praised as "mother of all deals" and a "game-changer".

Addressing the annual NCC rally here, PM Narendra Modi said that the FTAs India has signed will create countless opportunities for the country's youth. (ANI)

