Assam: PM Modi Set To Visit Kaziranga National Park For The First Time

PM Modi's maiden visit to the magnificient wildlife paradise has left the Assam government and the forest department in a state of euphoria.

In this regard, Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, Director General of Police GP Singh, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest MK Yadav, and a number of other senior officials paid a visit to the potential site for the Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga earlier on Tuesday.

The Forest Minister, while addressing the media, confirmed the visit by saying that PM Modi will arrive at Kaziranga on March 8 and visit the park on March 9.

Patowary revealed that a jeep safari and an elephant safari inside the premises of the park has been planned for the Prime Minister as part of his intinery.