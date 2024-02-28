Assam: PM Modi Set To Visit Kaziranga National Park For The First Time

KAZIRANGA: Assam's famous Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is eager to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 8, 2024.
This historic visit will be the first time that PM Modi will set foot on the UNESCO World Heritage Site renowned for its diverse flora and fauna and a vibrant eco-system.
PM Modi is scheduled to reach Kaziranga on the evening of March 8 and he will be staying at the Police Guest House. The following day, the Prime Minister will set out to explore the picturesque Kohora Range in the National Park.
PM Modi's maiden visit to the magnificient wildlife paradise has left the Assam government and the forest department in a state of euphoria.
In this regard, Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, along with Chief Secretary Paban Borthakur, Director General of Police GP Singh, Special Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest MK Yadav, and a number of other senior officials paid a visit to the potential site for the Prime Minister's visit to Kaziranga earlier on Tuesday.
The Forest Minister, while addressing the media, confirmed the visit by saying that PM Modi will arrive at Kaziranga on March 8 and visit the park on March 9.
Patowary revealed that a jeep safari and an elephant safari inside the premises of the park has been planned for the Prime Minister as part of his intinery.
He also disclosed that they held a quick meeting with the Kaziranga forest department to deliberate about security matters and finalize all necessary preparations in compliance with the protocols.
Furthermore, Chandra Mohan Patowary went as far as to claim that PM Modi's visit to Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve will provide an impetus to the global significance of the World Heritage Site, thereby elevating its stature and leaving an indelible mark.
The state Forest Minister also said that the Prime Minister will travel to Arunachal Pradesh after his one-day trip at the Kaziranga National Park.