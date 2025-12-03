Supreme Court declines plea on alleged disappearance of five Rohingyas refugees

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned a PIL (public interest litigation) plea that sought directions with regard to the alleged custodial disappearance of five Rohingya refugees to December 16, on which other matters in relation to the Rohingya, are listed.

A bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant refused to issue notice to the Central government seeking their response to the PIL plea by stating that the prayers in the plea are “fanciful” with respect to seeking strong directions such as habeas corpus and mandamus.

The apex court verbally observed that the persons alleged to have been disappeared or sent back to their country of origin after being designated by Indian authorities are intruders. (ANI)

