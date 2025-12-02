Petition filed in Supreme Court over no SIR in Assam

New Delhi: A petition filed before the Supreme Court challenged the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to carry out a "Special Revision" of electoral rolls in Assam instead of a "Special Intensive Revision", as was done in Bihar and twelve other States and Union Territories. The petition has been filed by former President of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association, Mrinal Kumar Choudhury, questioning the ECI's order dated November 17.

According to the petition, the ECI has acted in an arbitrary and discriminatory manner by directing a lower form of revision for Assam while conducting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

This contradicts the Election Commission's own position reflected in its Bihar SIR order as well as its affidavit before the top court, wherein it had stated on oath that SIR would be conducted across the country.

The petition states that lakhs of illegal immigrants are presently residing in Assam and their names have been incorporated in the existing electoral roll. Unless a SIR is conducted, these persons would acquire voting rights in the upcoming Assembly elections, which would have a cascading impact on the socio-political fabric of the State and result in demographic imbalance, the petitioner has alleged. (Agencies)

