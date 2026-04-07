Supreme Court directs NIA to probe Bengal’s Malda incident involving judicial officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over the probe into the incident in West Bengal's Malda district, where seven judicial officers deputed for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were allegedly held hostage for several hours at a BDO office in Kaliachowk. A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi, while hearing a suo motu writ petition registered in the wake of the April 1 incident, took note of a preliminary status report submitted in a sealed cover and observed that the allegations against the state police warranted an independent investigation.

Invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution, the apex court directed the NIA to take over investigation of all 12 FIRs registered by the West Bengal Police in connection with the incident, "irrespective of the offences under which these FIRs have been registered".

"There are serious allegations against the members of the state/local police. In exercise of powers under Article 142, we direct that the investigation of these FIRs be taken over by the NIA," the CJI Kant-led Bench ordered.

The Supreme Court clarified that the Central agency would be at liberty to register additional FIRs if the investigation revealed a wider conspiracy, involvement of more persons, or commission of additional offences. (IANS)

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