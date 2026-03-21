Supreme Court Dismisses Petition on Brahmin Hate Speech Recognition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a writ petition seeking recognition of alleged hate speech targeting the Brahmin community, described as “Brahmophobia”, as a punishable form of caste-based discrimination.

A bench of Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan permitted the petitioner, Mahalingam Balaji, who appeared in person, to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach an appropriate forum.

“The petitioner who has appeared in person has sought permission to withdraw this petition. His submission is placed on record. The writ petition is dismissed as withdrawn,” the apex court recorded in its order. (IANS)

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