Sammilita Brahmin Mahila Parishad meeting held in Sivasagar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: A meeting of Sivasagar District Sammilita Brahmin Mahila Parishad, sister organization of All Assam Sammilita Brahmin Parishad, was recently held under the presidency of Dr Ruma Goswami. The meeting, coordinated by Assistant Secretary Swapnali Sarma Bhattacharya, focused on several key organizational aspects. During the session, the organization’s constitution was unanimously adopted, and responsibilities were formally handed over to the newly-elected office bearers. Accordingly, Sandhya Goswami Sarma assumed charge as the Working President, Junmoni Devi as the General Secretary, and Manjita Goswami Baruah as the Cultural Secretary.

