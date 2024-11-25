Supreme Court Dismisses Petitions Against Inclusion Of 'Socialist' And 'Secular' In Constitution's Preamble

NEW DELHI: In a series of judgments, the Supreme Court has rejected a series of petitions challenging the incorporation of the words "socialist" and "secular" into the Preamble of the Constitution. The development took place as part of the 42nd Amendment during the Emergency in 1976.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld Parliament's authority to amend the Preamble under Article 368.

Rejecting claims of retrospectivity, the bench clarified that the date of the Preamble's adoption does not limit the power of amendment."After so many years, this process cannot be undone," CJI Khanna said.