Supreme Court gives Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna last chance

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted the last opportunity to Yogguru Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to file fresh affidavits within a week in a matter pertaining to misleading advertisements by the Patanjali Ayurveda. A bench of justices, Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah, listed the matter for further hearing on April 10 and directed Ramdev and Balkrishna to appear before it. The top court during the hearing also said that it has to initiate perjury case against Ramdev and Balkrishna as it noted that the documents have been attached with the affidavit, but the documents were created later on. “This is a clear case of perjury. We are not closing the doors on you but we are telling all that we have noted,” the court said. Yog Guru Ramdev tendered unconditional apology before the Supreme Court for violating the apex court’s order for misleading advertisements of Patanjali’s medicinal products. In an affidavit, Acharya Balkrishna has also tendered unconditional apology in court. However, the court took strong exception on the apology tendered by both of them and said that they have violated the undertakings given to the top court. The top court remarked that they are not heard to teach them any lesson as they respect their commands, and they cannot be compared to common citizens. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that as an officer of the Court he can say that what has happened should not have happened. The top court also expressed concern over the Centre and said that they are wondering why the Centre chose to keep their eyes shut. However the top court also said that Baba Ramdev has done a good job in the field of Yoga. The court also impleaded drugs and license department as a party to the case. The Supreme Court remarked that there is a gross violation of the undertaking given to the top court and they are not happy with the apology and their apology is not persuading this court. In the last hearing, the Supreme Court asked Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and Yog Guru Ramdev to appear before it on the next date of hearing for not responding to the show cause notice in contempt proceedings against him over misleading advertisements of Patanjali Ayurved contempt notice. (IANS)

