Supreme Court issues notice on fresh pleas challenging CBSE’s three-language policy

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Centre, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) on a fresh batch of petitions challenging the implementation of the CBSE's revised three-language policy. The court sought their responses within two weeks and posted the matter for hearing on July 29.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana did not grant any interim stay on the operation of the impugned CBSE circulars. Appearing for the CBSE, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati told the court that a response would be filed within two weeks.

The petitions challenge the CBSE's Secondary School Curriculum (Classes IX-X) 2026-27 and circulars issued in April and May, which require students from Class 6 onwards to study two Indian languages. The petitioners contend that the policy has been implemented without legal authority and violates students' fundamental rights.

Filed by parents of Class 6 students in CBSE-affiliated schools in Delhi-NCR, the petitions state that schools discontinued foreign language options after the academic session had begun and directed students to study Sanskrit instead, causing uncertainty and disruption.

The petitioners argue that under the Right to Education Act, only NCERT is authorised to prescribe the curriculum for elementary education, including Class 6, and contend that the revised curriculum lacks the required legal sanction. They also allege that the abrupt implementation of the policy, without adequate preparation, textbooks or teaching material, is arbitrary and impractical.

The petitions further claim that the policy infringes the right to freedom of speech and expression, unfairly classifies English as a non-native language, and discriminates against CBSE students by limiting access to foreign language education while such options remain available under international school boards.

The petitioners also argue that the revised framework is inconsistent with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises flexibility and learner choice. The Supreme Court is already hearing an earlier batch of petitions challenging the same policy. (IANS)

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