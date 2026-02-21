Supreme Court orders deployment of judicial officers to oversee SIR exercise in Bengal

NEW DELHI: In an unprecedented move, the Supreme Court of India on Friday directed the deployment of serving as well as retired judicial officers to oversee adjudication of claims and objections arising from the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound West Bengal.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, along with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipin Pancholi, observed that a “trust deficit” between the West Bengal government and the Election Commission of India (ECI) had stalled the SIR process at a critical juncture. The court noted an “unfortunate blame game” between the two constitutional authorities, reflected in allegations and counter-allegations.

The Bench highlighted that thousands of voters who received notices under the “logical discrepancy list” had already submitted documents supporting their inclusion in the electoral rolls. These claims, the court said, now require fair and independent adjudication. Given the “extraordinary circumstances,” the court said it had little option but to involve the judiciary to ensure impartiality and timely completion of the revision exercise.

Accordingly, the apex court requested the Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court to spare serving judicial officers as well as retired officers of the rank of Additional District Judge or District Judge to assist in disposal and reconsideration of pending claims across districts. Each judicial officer will be supported by officials deputed by both the ECI and the West Bengal government. (IANS)

