Supreme Court orders states, UTs to set time-bound ICU standards nationwide

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court of India has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to undertake a time-bound exercise to establish minimum standards for Intensive Care Units (ICUs), emphasizing the urgent need for trained personnel, standardized protocols, and improved access to emergency care nationwide.

A Bench comprising Justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R. Mahadevan noted that a consensus-based “foundational document” outlining guidelines for ICU organization and service delivery has already been prepared and circulated. The Court described these guidelines as practical, implementable, and essential for ensuring baseline ICU standards across the country.

During the proceedings, prominent medical experts from leading institutions such as All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Tata Memorial Centre, Medanta, and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital contributed recommendations on strengthening ICU infrastructure and delivery systems. The Court acknowledged these suggestions as highly practical, particularly those focusing on timelines, specialized training, and standard operating procedures in the form of checklists.

Highlighting the importance of technology in emergency healthcare, the Court stressed the need for a real-time hospital access system. It specifically called for the creation of a GPS-based hospital locator that would allow patients and families to quickly identify nearby medical facilities and available services based on urgency and medical needs.

As an immediate step, the Court instructed senior health officials in all states and UTs to convene meetings within a week to draft realistic action plans for implementing the ICU guidelines. Authorities have been asked to identify and prioritize five essential requirements related to manpower, equipment, and logistics in the initial phase. The plans must also include clear methods for implementation, compliance, and monitoring.

These state-level reports will be submitted to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, which will coordinate with stakeholders to develop a unified national framework. The Court has set a three-week deadline for completing the exercise and scheduled the next hearing for May 18. (IANS)

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