Congress to Move Supreme Court Against Gauhati HC Order on Pawan Khera

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Congress today said that it will move the Supreme Court, challenging the Gauhati High Court order rejecting anticipatory bail to party leader Pawan Khera.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary (Communications), said that the party stands “solidly in solidarity” with Khera and expressed confidence that relief would be granted and “justice would prevail over the politics of threat, intimidation, and harassment”.

“The entire Indian National Congress stands solidly in solidarity with Pawan Khera, the Chairman of its Media and Publicity Department. The verdict of the Guwahati High Court is in the process of being challenged in the Supreme Court. We are confident that justice will prevail over the politics of threat, intimidation, and harassment,” Ramesh said in a post on social media platform X.

The reaction comes a day after the Gauhati High Court rejected Khera’s plea for anticipatory bail in connection with an FIR lodged in Assam over his alleged remarks against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

A single-judge bench of Justice Parthivjyoti Saikia held that Khera “does not deserve to be given the privilege of anticipatory bail” and said the case could not be treated as one of “defamation simpliciter”.

In its order, the Gauhati High Court underlined the need for custodial interrogation to ascertain the source and authenticity of the documents relied upon by Khera.

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