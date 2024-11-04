Supreme Court Raises Concern Over Poor Living Conditions At Assam’s Matia Transit Camp

GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court of India has raised serious concerns regarding the poor living conditions at the Matia Transit Camp in Assam, where individuals identified as foreign nationals are detained.

Justice Abhay Oka and Justice A.G. Masih chaired a court session where they described the circumstances as "far from being satisfactory," citing a report from the State Level Services Authority (SLSA) that revealed significant deficiencies in essential amenities.

During the proceedings, Justice Oka underscored the poor condition of the camp, stating, "There is no facility in place. No vocational training center, no distance education. A female doctor is not available."