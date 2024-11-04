Two Assam Youths Killed In Tragic Road Accident While Traveling To Shillong

RI-BHOI: Two youths hailing from Assam's Moranhat tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Meghalaya on Sunday.

The duo was traveling to Shillong from Guwahati on a motorcycle when it came under the wheels of a truck traveling in the same direction near Shangbangla on National Highway 6 in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.

The deceased youths have been identified as Nilutpal Dowari (23) and Gargee Chutia (21), who were traveling on a Royal Enfield Himalayan bearing registration number AS 01 FF 3367.

They were heading to Shillong when Dowari, who was riding the two-wheeler, tried to overtake a truck with registration number AS 01 RC 0413 while navigating a sharp curve.