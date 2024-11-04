Two Assam Youths Killed In Tragic Road Accident While Traveling To Shillong

RI-BHOI: Two youths hailing from Assam's Moranhat tragically lost their lives in a road accident in Meghalaya on Sunday.
The duo was traveling to Shillong from Guwahati on a motorcycle when it came under the wheels of a truck traveling in the same direction near Shangbangla on National Highway 6 in the Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.
The deceased youths have been identified as Nilutpal Dowari (23) and Gargee Chutia (21), who were traveling on a Royal Enfield Himalayan bearing registration number AS 01 FF 3367.
They were heading to Shillong when Dowari, who was riding the two-wheeler, tried to overtake a truck with registration number AS 01 RC 0413 while navigating a sharp curve.
Unfortunately, Dowari lost control due to the high-speed of his bike, resulting in a collision with the truck's rear tire. Both the rider and his friend were thrown to the ground and died on the spot.
The deceased bodies were transported to the Civil Hospital Morgue in Nongpoh for investigation and post-mortem examinations.
The truck driver, identified as Helmi Suting (34) was also taken to the Civil Hospital for a medical examination.
The families of the deceased have been informed and directed to contact the appropriate authorities for further procedures.
