Swati Maliwal assault case: Judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar extended

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar’s judicial custody in the Swati Maliwal assault case till July 6.

Bibhav Kumar was arrested on May 18 in connection with the assault on Maliwal, an Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member and former Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, on May 13.

The Delhi Police had moved an application seeking an extension of Kumar’s judicial custody. While his counsel opposed the plea, the prosecution said that Kumar might interfere with the current investigation.

He was produced through video conferencing before Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal of Tis Hazari Court on the expiry of his previously extended judicial custody. Earlier, his bail was dismissed by the judge.

On May 17, Swati Maliwal filed a complaint with the Delhi Police, revealing the extent of harassment and torture she faced at the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence. She had visited the CM’s residence on May 13. (IANS)

