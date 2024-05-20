“They are playing jail and bail...” Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Gopal Rai attacks BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai on Sunday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and claimed that people of the BJP are playing the game of “jail and bail”.

“The way the BJP and the PM are playing the game of ‘jail and bail’... the party (AAP) has decided that if they (BJP) want to deviate people’s mind from the real issues we went there to give our arrest so that the issues can be discussed while elections. The CM has given them the time, we were there for half an hour but nothing has happened,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, Atishi asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is “afraid” of Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal and that is why BJP is putting all the AAP leaders behind bars.

“Bharatiya Janata Party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are putting all the Aam Aadmi Party leaders in jail one by one, why? Because they are afraid of Arvind Kejriwal’s work. They are not able to provide 24-hour electricity, free electricity, good schools, that is why they want to finish Aam Aadmi Party,” Atishi told ANI.

Amid the march by AAP over the arrest of CM Kejriwal’s former aide in connection with the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, Delhi Police detained individuals protesting against the AAP, who were scheduled for a ‘Jail Bharo’ march towards the BJP headquarters. The protesters, wearing black caps inscribed with ‘Aajan Aadmi Party,’ were rounded up and taken away in police vehicles.

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the Delhi Police is involved in the day-to-day conspiracies of the BJP.

“Everyone knows that Bibhav Kumar was in Lucknow with the CM, but Delhi Police planted the news that he is absconding, ten teams have been formed for him... Delhi Police is involved in the day-to-day conspiracies of BJP...Another lie being circulated is that the CCTV camera’s footage is missing...CCTV footage of the Chief Minister’s residence along with DVR has already been taken by the police...Why Delhi Police is continuously spreading lies?” he said.

Significantly, Kejriwal was earlier granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged scam with regard to the now-withdrawn excise policy.

The AAP, earlier on Friday, declared a ‘Jail Bharo’ march to the BJP headquarters in the national capital to protest what they claimed to be arbitrary arrests of its leader at the behest of the Centre.

Earlier, on Saturday, Kejriwal’s former PA was arrested in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal. He was produced before the Tis Hazari Court, which remanded him in police custody for five days.

Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ahead of a planned march to the BJP headquarters declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can send anyone he wishes to jail.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP considers AAP as a threat and has executed an “Operation Jhaadu” campaign to undermine his party.

“The PM has made up his mind to crush the Aam Aadmi Party,” he said, claiming that the operation involves arresting prominent AAP leaders, seizing the party’s bank accounts, and shutting down their offices.

Kejriwal released a personalised video after Bibhav’s arrest, saying, “You can see how they (BJP) are after the AAP. One after another, they are putting our leaders behind bars. They put me, Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain, and Sanjay Singh behind bars. Today, they put my (former) PA in jail. Now they are saying they will put Raghav Chadha, Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj in jail. Perhaps it was our fault that we built schools and mohalla clinics, while also providing electricity for free, which they failed to accomplish. I would like to tell the Prime Minister: you are playing a ‘jail ka khel’ with us. Tomorrow, I will lead a march to the BJP headquarters along with all my top leaders, MLAs, and MPs at noon. You can put whoever you want in jail,” Kejriwal said. (ANI)

