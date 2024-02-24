Take A Look At The List Of Top 10 Cleanest Cities Of India

City cleanliness in India is an ongoing effort to create healthier and better looking cities that are safe for all citizens. Initiatives like Swachh Bharat Abhiyan have propelled many communities to collaborate towards keeping streets, parks, and public spaces clean and well maintained.

Cleanup activities have evolved from regular garbage collection to community clean-up drives, and with it, there is a growing awareness of the significance of cleanliness and its effects on our lives.

Urban spaces of India have undergone a remarkable transformation in recent times and in many cities, cleanliness and hygiene have become an important consideration.

The cities from innovative waste-management practices to community driven initiatives, have set a benchmark for cleanliness standards for the entire nation.