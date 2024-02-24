New Delhi: ECI Dismisses Rumors of Lok Sabha Election Schedule

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed all rumors pertaining to the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

According to reports, a fake message has surfaced online and is doing the rounds on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The fake message mislead people by falsely claiming that the elections are slated to be held on April 19, 2024, and counting on May 22, 2024.

The ECI, on Saturday, took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that no dates have been announced so far and the election body further informed that the schedule will be announced through a press conference.

