New Delhi: ECI Dismisses Rumors of Lok Sabha Election Schedule

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed all rumors pertaining to the schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
According to reports, a fake message has surfaced online and is doing the rounds on WhatsApp regarding the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.
The fake message mislead people by falsely claiming that the elections are slated to be held on April 19, 2024, and counting on May 22, 2024.
The ECI, on Saturday, took to the micro-blogging site 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) to confirm that no dates have been announced so far and the election body further informed that the schedule will be announced through a press conference.
"A fake message is being shared on Whatsapp regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024," the ECI's post read.
"#FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference", the post added.
Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Election Commission of India had launched a nationwide awareness programme on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The programme had been undertaken to raise awareness on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) to acquaint citizens with the voting process and machines involved in the process.
As part of this awareness programme, an awareness programme for live display of EVMs and VVPATs was held through a mobile van for voters at all polling stations under 105-No. Bokakhat Assembly constituency at the initiative of the Election Officer’s Office in Bokakhat.
The awareness programme focused on providing information about the basic features of EVMs and VVPATs, clarifying the gradual process of voting and educating voters on how they can verify their preferences through VVPAT slips.