Tamil Actor Thalapathy Vijay Launches Political Party, Names It 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

CHENNAI: Famous Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, who is now the most popular and highest-paid actor in Kollywood, has ended all speculations about his political plunge by announcing his entry into politics on February 2.

Naming his political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam', he stated his commitment to "fundamental political change" with transparent, caste-free, and corruption-free administration.

The actor made the big announcement after his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, gave the approval to the formation of the political party in a meeting held in Chennai last week.