Tamil Actor Thalapathy Vijay Launches Political Party, Names It 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam'

CHENNAI: Famous Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay, who is now the most popular and highest-paid actor in Kollywood, has ended all speculations about his political plunge by announcing his entry into politics on February 2.
Naming his political party 'Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam', he stated his commitment to "fundamental political change" with transparent, caste-free, and corruption-free administration.
The actor made the big announcement after his fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, gave the approval to the formation of the political party in a meeting held in Chennai last week.
The actor issued a statement saying,"We are making an application today to the EC to register our party ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."
"Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it," the actor said.
"You are all aware of the current political climate. Administrative malpractices and corrupt political culture on the one hand, and a divisive political culture which strives to divide our people on the lines of caste and religion on the other hand. Everyone, especially, in Tamil Nadu is yearning for a fundamental political change that can lead to a selfless, transparent, caste-free, visionary, corruption-free and efficient administration," he added.
After getting the nod from the election commission, the party is planning to hold public meetings and events.
During these gatherings, they will unveil their flag and party symbol and will also reveal their policies, principles, and action plans.
However, the actor affirmed that his party will neither contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections nor back any party in the polls.