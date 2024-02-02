Assam CM To Monitor Uttarakhand UCC Move; Will Examine Its Possible Implementation In Assam

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Friday, said that the state government is scrutinizing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) draft bill being prepared by the Uttarakhand government to ascertain if the same can be implemented in the northeastern state in entirety.

The Assam CM's remarks comes just hours after the five-member committee formed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttarakhand submitted its draft report to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Uttarakhand on Friday.

“We will closely monitor the development of Uttarakhand. If the Uttarakhand Bill is tabled in the state assembly on February 5, we will see if we can implement it entirely. Our assembly session will start on Feb 12, so we have some time,” CM Sarma told the media in Guwahati.