Tamil Nadu: 9 Killed, Several Injured in Firecracker Factory Blast

CHENNAI: After the Delhi factory blast incident where 11 people lost their lives and several were injured, a similar instance occurred on Saturday in Tamil Nadu killing many.
A firecracker factory explosion in Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar district claimed the lives of at least nine people and left several others severely injured.
According to reports, residents said that the explosion was so powerful that it destroyed four buildings near the factory.
Following the incident, police and a fire department team quickly reached the scene and rushed the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for treatment.
As per reports, seven people died at the scene, while two others passed away on their way to the hospital.
A video that was uploaded on social media reveals the extensive damage caused to the entire infrastructure, with the blast bringing down the entire industrial unit.
The factory, located in the Vembakottai area of the city, was owned by an individual named Vijay.
Preliminary investigations indicated that the accident occurred in the chemical mixing room of the factory, police revealed.
Earlier on Thursday, 11 people were charred to death and several others were left injured after a fire in a factory in Dayal Markey in Delhi’s Alipur.
Reportedly, the fire broke out in two paint and chemical godowns and spread across eight shops in the market.
At least 22 fire tenders and 150 firefighters were deployed to douse the massive inferno and it took four hours to control the raging fire.
Preliminary investigations suggested the presence of chemicals stored on-site which triggered an explosion resulting in the fire outbreak.
In another similar instance, four students lost their lives while many others were injured during a firecracker explosion in Chitrakoot district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
According to reports, the accident took place during the preparations for a scheduled fireworks display. Bombs that were kept behind the stage for the show detonated unexpectedly, creating a massive crater five feet deep.
ALSO WATCH: