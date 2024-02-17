Tamil Nadu: 9 Killed, Several Injured in Firecracker Factory Blast

CHENNAI: After the Delhi factory blast incident where 11 people lost their lives and several were injured, a similar instance occurred on Saturday in Tamil Nadu killing many.

A firecracker factory explosion in Vembakottai in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhnagar district claimed the lives of at least nine people and left several others severely injured.

According to reports, residents said that the explosion was so powerful that it destroyed four buildings near the factory.

Following the incident, police and a fire department team quickly reached the scene and rushed the injured individuals to a nearby hospital for treatment.