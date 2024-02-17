Assam: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Rakesh Das Accused in APSC Scam

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Saturday accepted the bail plea of suspended ACS officer Rakesh Das, who was allegedly involved in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.
Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer, was notably arrested in connection with the APSC recruitment scam on November 29, 2023. He was reportedly taken into four-day custody by the Special Investigation Team of the Assam Police.
Earlier in January, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Shajahan Sarkar, a gazette official and another accused in the recruitment scam.
Reports stated that due to a technical error in the government’s representatives’ arguments in court, Sarkar was granted bail.
The investigating team’s inability to present the case diary in the court led to the acceptance of Sarkar’s bail plea.
At least 21 high-ranked government officials and police officers were suspended in December last year for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-jobs scam.
10 Assam Civil Service (ACS) officers and 11 Assam Police Service (APS) officers were among those suspended by Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.
The suspensions were made in connection with the alleged irregularities related to the Competitive Examination (CCE) conducted by APSC in 2013/14, 2015, and 2016.
The incident came to light when former APSC chairman Rakesh Paul was arrested by the police in Dibrugarh district in Assam in November 2016. However, he was granted bail in March of the following year.
After his arrest, at least 57 other government officials were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the matter.
Upon assuming the chief minister’s position in 2021, Himanta Biswa Sarma reopened the investigation and constituted an inquiry commission led by Justice (Retd) Biplab Kumar Sharma of the Gauhati High Court.
Likewise, steps have been taken against candidates from the 2014 batch who were purportedly selected through unfair methods, including having their marks altered during the tabulation process.
