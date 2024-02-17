Assam: Gauhati HC Grants Bail to Rakesh Das Accused in APSC Scam

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati High Court on Saturday accepted the bail plea of suspended ACS officer Rakesh Das, who was allegedly involved in the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.

Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer, was notably arrested in connection with the APSC recruitment scam on November 29, 2023. He was reportedly taken into four-day custody by the Special Investigation Team of the Assam Police.

Earlier in January, the Gauhati High Court granted bail to Shajahan Sarkar, a gazette official and another accused in the recruitment scam.

Reports stated that due to a technical error in the government’s representatives’ arguments in court, Sarkar was granted bail.

The investigating team’s inability to present the case diary in the court led to the acceptance of Sarkar’s bail plea.