Tamil Nadu: Death Toll Stands at 9 in Firecracker Explosion in Sivakasi

SIVAKASI: Nine workers, including five women, died and 10 others were injured in a fire at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi on Thursday, according to police.
The incident happened near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi. Seven rooms filled with firecrackers were completely destroyed in the fire, they added.
Police and firefighters quickly took the injured to a government hospital in Sivakasi. A senior police officer stated that they were still determining the cause of the fire and mentioned that the factory had all the necessary licenses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his sadness about the lives lost in the accident. In a post on 'X', he wrote, “Anguished by the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Sivakasi. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who have been injured recover at the earliest.”
President Droupadi Murmu also expressed her sadness upon hearing about the loss of lives in the explosion. “I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured,” she wrote in X.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin offered his condolences and instructed district officials to ensure the injured receive proper medical care to save lives.
He mentioned that upon learning about the accident, he promptly instructed the district collector to start a rescue operation.
He mentioned that the state government would provide assistance to the affected families after obtaining approval from the Election Commission, considering the current enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.
"The incident occurred at 3 pm today. Nine workers lost their lives, and 10 others were injured. An initial investigation into the cause of the fire is underway," stated Virudhunagar Superintendent of Police K Feroze Khan Abdullah.
