Tamil Nadu: Death Toll Stands at 9 in Firecracker Explosion in Sivakasi

SIVAKASI: Nine workers, including five women, died and 10 others were injured in a fire at a fireworks factory in Sivakasi on Thursday, according to police.

The incident happened near Sengamalapatti in Sivakasi. Seven rooms filled with firecrackers were completely destroyed in the fire, they added.

Police and firefighters quickly took the injured to a government hospital in Sivakasi. A senior police officer stated that they were still determining the cause of the fire and mentioned that the factory had all the necessary licenses.