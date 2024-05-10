Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Voters: 'Ensure Babri Masjid is Never Rebuilt'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the Congress party could reconstruct the Babri Masjid instead of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at an election rally in Odisha's Malkangiri, he urged people to ensure the BJP wins 400 seats to prevent this from happening.

"People wonder why we aim for 400 seats. It's because Congress might rebuild the Babri Masjid instead of the Ram Temple. We must ensure the Babri Masjid is never reconstructed in India. That's why we need to give PM Modi more than 400 seats and make him the PM," Himanta Biswa Sarma said, as quoted by news agency ANI.