Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Urges Voters: 'Ensure Babri Masjid is Never Rebuilt'

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that the Congress party could reconstruct the Babri Masjid instead of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Speaking at an election rally in Odisha's Malkangiri, he urged people to ensure the BJP wins 400 seats to prevent this from happening.
"People wonder why we aim for 400 seats. It's because Congress might rebuild the Babri Masjid instead of the Ram Temple. We must ensure the Babri Masjid is never reconstructed in India. That's why we need to give PM Modi more than 400 seats and make him the PM," Himanta Biswa Sarma said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
The BJP leader said his party plans to do more than just build the Ram Temple.
"Previously, Congress would inquire about the date of the Ram Temple's construction. Now, they have ceased asking... Congress understands that our ambitions go beyond just the Ram Temple; we aim to liberate every temple in our nation. Our agenda is extensive," he stated.
In 2019, the Supreme Court ruled for the construction of the Ram Temple on the disputed site in Ayodhya. In January this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the temple.
Recently, PM Modi stated his desire to secure 400 Lok Sabha seats to prevent the Congress from hindering the Ram Temple's progress, which he referred to as a "Babri lock."
On Thursday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that the Prime Minister was not telling the truth and that the Congress would respect the Supreme Court's decision.
"This is a complete lie. The Congress party has repeatedly stated that it will respect the court's decision. We have done this in the past and will continue to do so in the future," she stated.
