Tamil Nadu: One killed, 2 injured in lightning strike at Sivakasi

Virudhunagar: One person was killed and two sustained injuries in a lightning strike at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar district, District collector Jeyaseelan said on Sunday.

About 10 places in North interior Tamil Nadu recorded more than 42 degrees Celsius with Karur recording the highest temperature at 44.3 degrees which is about 7 degrees above normal on Friday, said IMD.

"In the last 24 hours, about 10 places in North interior Tamil Nadu recorded more than 42°C, Karur reported 44.3°C which is about 7°C above normal...till May 6, in North interior districts heatwave will prevail. Pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur in interior areas and the Western Ghats region," S Balachandran, Director of Chennai Regional Meteorological Centre, said on Friday.

More than above-normal temperatures prompted the Chennai Corporation authorities to issue advisories to the residents not to step out of their houses between noon and 3 pm and cover their heads to protect themselves from the scorching heat.

Cuddalore, Madurai, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Vellore are some of the districts in the state where the temperature surpassed more than 40 degrees. Most of the districts in the state have been recording above-normal temperatures.

Meanwhile, senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said that heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in the eastern region of the country for the next three days while in southern states it will prevail for the next four days. "For the next three days, heatwave conditions will continue to prevail in the eastern region of the country. Heatwave conditions will continue in Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar. After three days, heatwave conditions will abate due to thunderstorm activity. Similar heatwave conditions will continue in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for the next four days. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Tripura and Mizoram after two days." Naresh Kumar told ANI. (ANI)

