Kerala Police Arrests Man from Tamil Nadu for Alleged Murder of Assam Youth

GUWAHATI: The Kerala police recently apprehended Pandi Durai (29), hailing from Tamil Nadu, in connection with the alleged murder of Laiman Kisk (19) from Assam.
Kisk was reportedly killed while cleaning a concrete mixer near Vakathanam.
Durai, functioning as the plant operator, allegedly activated the mixer while Kisk was inside on April 26.
When Kisk fell into the mixer, Durai allegedly used an excavator to dispose of the body in a waste pit at the concrete facility.
He then purportedly used slurry waste from the plant to cover Kisk’s remains in the pit. The remains were discovered on April 28.
Durai, who also worked as an electrical operator at the plant, allegedly tampered with the establishment’s CCTV system. He was arrested on May 2 and presented before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody.
This incident sheds light on the dangers faced by workers in industrial settings and the importance of enforcing safety regulations. The police investigation into the case is ongoing, and further details are awaited.
The tragic death of Kisk has highlighted the need for stringent safety measures and supervision in workplaces to prevent such incidents in the future.
The arrest of Durai underscores the commitment of law enforcement to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice.
ALSO WATCH: