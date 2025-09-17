NSE Chief Wishes PM Modi on 75th Birthday, Highlights Economic Optimism

Guwahati: Ashish kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extended his greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, lauding his visionary leadership and remarkable journey.
Chauhan highlighted that Shri Modi is the first and only Prime Minister born after India’s independence and the second-longest consecutive serving Prime Minister. He said the Prime Minister’s vision in action continues to steer the nation towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. From humble beginnings in Gujarat to 24 years as the head of democratically elected governments in both the state and at the Centre, Modi’s journey, he noted, is a testament to self-effort, patience, determination and commitment.
He pointed out that transformative policies ranging from Jan Dhan Yojana to Chandrayaan 3, Ayushman Bharat to Digital India, Make in India to Swachh Bharat, NITI Aayog to Gati Shakti, and Mission Life to International Solar Alliance stand as cornerstones of the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.
Under Modi’s leadership, Chauhan noted, India has emerged as the world’s fourth-largest economy and the fourth-largest capital market. The equity market capitalisation of NSE-listed companies has grown more than six times from about ₹67 lakh crore in May 2014 to nearly ₹460 lakh crore today. During the same period, the number of unique registered investors has increased sevenfold, from 1.7 crore to about 12 crore, now holding over 23 crore investor accounts and covering 99.85% of India’s PIN codes. “This democratisation of capital markets reflects the rise of India’s middle class, with nearly one in four households now investing in equities,” Chauhan observed.
He added that the Prime Minister’s global standing among world leaders makes every Indian proud and inspires citizens to contribute further. Extending his wishes, Chauhan expressed hope that the Prime Minister continues to lead a long and healthy life in service of the nation.
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, born on 17 September 1950, marks his milestone birthday today.
