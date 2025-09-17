NSE Chief Wishes PM Modi on 75th Birthday, Highlights Economic Optimism

Guwahati: Ashish kumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), extended his greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday, lauding his visionary leadership and remarkable journey.

Chauhan highlighted that Shri Modi is the first and only Prime Minister born after India’s independence and the second-longest consecutive serving Prime Minister. He said the Prime Minister’s vision in action continues to steer the nation towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. From humble beginnings in Gujarat to 24 years as the head of democratically elected governments in both the state and at the Centre, Modi’s journey, he noted, is a testament to self-effort, patience, determination and commitment.