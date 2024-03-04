Tejashwi Yadav attacks Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP at Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna

Patna: Bihar Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP during Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on Sunday.

Taunting the Chief Minister for his turncoat politics, Tejashwi Yadav also sang a Bollywood song, “Edhar Chala Main Udhar Chala, Jane Kaha Main Kidhar Chala” from the popular Bollywood movie 'Koi… Mil Gaya'.

“My uncle (Nitish Kumar) always shifts alliances. I want to tell him that JD-U will be finished in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. There is no future for JD-U in Bihar. Nitish Kumar has lost all his credibility as people have no faith in him now,” Yadav said while addressing a huge rally in Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

Tejashwi also attacked Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha.

“BJP has made two Deputy Chief Ministers. One is a babbler (Samrat Choudhary) who has not contested a single election for the last 14 years. The last time, he contested the election was on RJD ticket. Samrat Choudhary is also following Nitish Kumar's Paltimar feature. He has changed five parties in the last 14 years,” LoP Yadav said.

He said the second Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha always talks nonsense. “No one understands what he is saying publically,” Yadav said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha said that Tejashwi Yadav will not take out Jan Vishwas Yatra but will take out "Jan Vishwasghat Yatra" in Bihar.

Tejashwi Yadav also appealed to the people to show respect to the poor, Dalit, backwards, minority and deprived sections of society. (IANS)

