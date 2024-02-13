Bihar: Nitish Kumar wins floor test with support from 129 MLAs

Patna: The NDA government led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday won the Bihar floor test after it secured the support of 129 MLAs who voted in favour of the NDA alliance.

The vote of confidence took place amid a walkout staged by the opposition, as cross-voting happened when three Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs also voted in support of Nitish Kumar. The coalition government won the floor test with a 129 majority.

The Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Maheshwar Hazari, asked the members of the House who were in favour of the motion to stand at their places.

"A total of 129 votes have been received in favour of the motion. There were zero votes against the motion. Thus, this House passes the trust vote," the Speaker said on Monday. Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs-Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav-went and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State Assembly. (IANS)

