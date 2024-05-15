Tejashwi Yadav questions strongman Anant Singh’s parole during polls

Patna: A day after the RJD filed a complaint against a section of people for preventing voters from casting their votes in Munger Lok Sabha constituency, Tejashwi Yadav targeted the Nitish Kumar Government on Tuesday.

The RJD leader also questioned the parole given to strongman Anant Singh during the ongoing General Elections.

Earlier, convicted ex-Legislator Anant Singh had held a massive roadshow for a candidate fielded by Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), hours after he left Beur Central Jail in Patna on 15-days’ parole. Anant Singh, also known as Chhote Sarkar, has been a five-time MLA from Mokama.

Tejashwi Yadav, without taking the name of Anant Singh, held him responsible for the uproar during voting in the Munger Lok Sabha seat.

“People can understand why the parole was given to him (Anant Singh). It was given for a purpose. To those who talk about ‘Jungle Raj’, I want to say that they have themselves established ‘Jungle Raj’ by preventing voters from exercising their voting rights. Their faces have been exposed now,” Yadav said.

“Many supporters and workers of RJD were beaten and some of them were even hospitalised. The car of a candidate was destroyed during polling. This is Jungle Raj,” he said.

Tejashwi also took a dig at Nitish Kumar and said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar postponed his trip to Varanasi due to health reasons today. I remembered when the Chief Minister said that those coming in 2014 will go in 2024. Whatever he has taught us, we are trying to implement it in 2024 and we are getting his full support and blessings in this.”

Earlier on Monday evening, a delegation of RJD leaders headed by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha filed a complaint before the Election Commission and pointed out the irregularities that allegedly took place during voting in the Munger Lok Sabha constituency. (IANS)

