‘Mamata Banerjee spreading lies about CAA’: Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal

North 24 Parganas: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of “spreading lies” regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act, and assured the people of ‘Matua’ community that they would get citizenship under CAA.

Amit Shah was campaigning for BJP candidate Shantanu Thakur who has been fielded against AITMC’s Biswajit Das, from Bangaon.

“Mamata Banerjee is spreading lies about CAA. But I guarantee you that no one will face any inconvenience or difficulty. Support us, and you will get both citizenship and respect in the country,” Shah said while addressing a public rally in Bangaon.

He said that no power in the world can stop the people of the ‘Matua’ community from becoming citizens of India.

“Mamata Banerjee is lying that anyone who applies for citizenship under CAA will face problems. I have come to assure the people of the Matua community that no one will face any trouble. You will get citizenship and will be able to live with respect in the country. No power in the world can stop my refugee brothers from becoming citizens of India, this is the promise of PM Narendra Modi ji,” the Home Minister said.

“Mamata Banerjee must remember that citizenship falls under the exclusive authority of the central government, not the state governments,” he added.

Hitting out at the Mamata banerjeet, Shah said that all those who are involved in scams will not be spared.

“From ‘cut money’ culture to infiltration, from bomb blasts to Bhatija’s goons harassing people, from ‘Syndicate Raj’ to utter lawlessness, the situations in West Bengal are unfortunate on all fronts. It’s only Narendra Modi Ji, who can save the state of West Bengal from deterioration,” Shah said.

“Those involved in the chit fund scam, teacher recruitment scam, municipal recruitment scam, ration scam, cow and coal smugglers and those who question for money should prepare to go to jail. No one will be spared,” he said while attacking the Mamata government for the corruption.

He further promised that the Matua community would be able to avail rights under the CAA if the BJP comes to power.

“Four phases of polling have been completed. Elections for 380 seats have been completed. Elections for 18 seats in Bengal have been completed. Today I tell you that out of 380, PM Modi has achieved absolute majority by winning 270 seats. The fight ahead is to cross 400,” Shah said. (IANS)

