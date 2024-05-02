Television actress Rupali Ganguly joins Bharatiya Janata Party

New Delhi: Television actor Rupali Ganguly, who has now entered politics, revealed the reason why she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party, highlighting her admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rupali Ganguly became a household name playing the titular role in the popular soap ‘Anupamaa’. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Rupali Ganguly said, “The one personality that attracts everyone towards BJP is PM Modi. With his working style, personality and the way he has taken our country towards development, every Indian wants to join ‘Modi Sena’ and contribute to the country and I also felt the same and hence I joined BJP.”

Earlier in March, Rupali had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an encounter she described as a dream come true in a post on Instagram. She attended the Content Creators Award and served on the jury. She met Prime Minister Narendra Modi there.

“Last Week was special for reasons beyond words and 8th March 2024 will go down as one of the most memorable and cherished days of my life! A day I will not stop reliving in my mind and feel euphoric about !It was the day my dream came true...that of meeting our Honourable PM Shri Narendra Modiji @narendramodi,” she wrote. “It was indeed a fan girl moment! For 14 years I probably manifested the hour and more that I got to share the stage with him on such a huge platform that he has created for the remarkable digital content creators which shall not only be most coveted in the future but also an award that endorses Modijis vision of a digitally global India @mygovindia,” she added.

She called herself a proud “Modi bhakt”.

“Shri Modi Ji’s name fills the heart of every Indian with pride and standing besides him, I couldn’t be prouder. What more could anyone ask for than to share moments with the man who has changed the position of our country in the global economy and made every Indian stand tall with pride on every soil we step foot on. A huge thank you and a huge round of applause to the fantastic team of Content Creators awards who pulled off this huge event in the minimum possible time and kudos to my fellow eminent Jury members @prasoonjoshilive ... it was wonderful associating with the gentlemen. I’m a proud Modi Bhakt forever and this one shall be my most cherished #fanmoment. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat,”

Amid the ongoing seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, for which polling has already been conducted for the first two phases, the actor was formally welcomed into the BJP fold at the party’s headquarters in the national capital on Wednesday. Addressing media persons after joining BJP, the actor, flashing a wide smile, said, “Seeing the ‘Mahayagya’ of development (development push) around me (under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi), I felt that I should also be a part of it. I need your blessings and support as I embark on this new journey. Whatever I do, I always make it a point to do it right...to do it well. I wish to follow in the footsteps of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji and serve fellow citizens in whichever role I am entrusted with. I intend to work under the guidance of Amit Shah-ji and make all of my leaders and cadres proud of me.” (ANI)

