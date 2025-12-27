Terrorists used 40 kg explosives in Red Fort car blast: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that terrorists used 40 kg of explosives in the Red Fort car bomb blast that killed 11 persons on November 10.

The Union Home Minister was speaking on the inaugural day of a two-day ‘Anti-Terror Conference’ organised by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) here. In the terror attack near the Red Fort, terrorists had loaded explosives in a car, which blew up while it was being driven by a suicide bomber near a busy traffic signal facing the historic monument. In another development related to the Red Fort explosion, a Delhi court on Friday extended the NIA custody of two accused in the Red Fort bomb blast case that killed 11 persons and injured several others last month.

Additional Sessions Judge Prashant Sharma allowed the NIA to probe the accused Yasir Ahmad Dar for 10 more days, while the custody of the other accused, Dr Bilal Naseer Malla, was extended for eight days.

According to the NIA, Yasir Ahmad Dar, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, is the ninth accused to be arrested in the case. He was arrested in New Delhi under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. “NIA investigations have revealed Yasir’s active role in the conspiracy behind the car bomb blast that rocked the national capital on November 10. An active participant in the conspiracy, he had sworn allegiance and taken an oath to carry out self-sacrificial operations,” the anti-terror agency said. During the anti-terror conference inaugurated by HM Shah, the Union Minister and experts focused on developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing formal and informal channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of the ‘Whole of the Government approach’ and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.

On the first day of the conference, HM Shah led experts from operational forces and technical, legal and forensic agencies in chalking out strategies to fight terrorism. During the conference, experts will also discuss issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism at the conference being organised by the premier anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency, said a statement. (IANS)

Also Read: Amit Shah to inaugurate Guwahati Police Commissionerate, Command Centre on Dec 29