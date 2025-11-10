The more Pakistan tries to harm Bharat, the more it will be harmed: Mohan Bhagwat

BENGALURU: Reacting to a query on India making peace with Pakistan at an event in Bengaluru, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday said that it was Pakistan who does not want peace and friendly relations with India and gets satisfaction in causing harm to India so it will continue doing so.

The RSS Chief said, "We have always maintained peace with Pakistan. It is Pakistan that does not maintain peace with us. As long as Pakistan finds satisfaction in causing harm to Bharat, it will continue to do so.

"The path to peace with Pakistan is simple -- we will not breach peace from our side. But if Pakistan tries to disrupt peace, it will never succeed. The more it tries, the more it will be harmed," Bhagwat opined Referring to the 1971 war with Pakistan, he said, "Pakistan invaded in 1971 and lost an entire army of 90,000 soldiers to Bharat. If such things happen repeatedly, Pakistan will learn that it is better to cooperate than to fight or compete."

"I don't think Pakistan understands any other language. So we have to speak the language it understands -- the language of strength. When Pakistan realises that it cannot harm Bharat, it will understand that it is better to be a sincere friend and cooperate. That is the only message they should comprehend," RSS Chief Bhagwat added.

"We have to be prepared for their (Pakistan's) repeated attempts. We must give them a befitting response each time and ensure they suffer losses they will regret. When this continues, one day Pakistan will understand. We wish they realise this soon and become peaceful. With our progress, we will also help them progress -- that is our peaceful intention," he said.

Responding to a query on the concentration of wealth among a few individuals, RSS Chief Bhagwat said that such inequality is visible in all countries.

"We have to show the world a different path. Our approach is not mass production, but production by the masses. Decentralised production leads to the decentralisation of wealth. We must make the decentralised economic model successful and present it as an example to the world," he added. (IANS)

