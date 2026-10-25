Their service inspires the nation: PM Modi greets ITBP ‘Himveers’ on Raising Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his greetings to the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on their Raising Day, praising the 'Himveers' for their exceptional bravery, dedication, and selfless service to the nation.

In a post on X, PM Modi highlighted the force's unwavering resolve in overcoming challenges and called their sacrifices a source of immense inspiration.

"On their Raising Day, greetings to all personnel of the ITBP. The ITBP Himveers have distinguished themselves through their exceptional valour. They have always risen to every challenge with remarkable determination. Their selfless service and sacrifices are a source of immense inspiration to the nation," Prime Minister Modi said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended warm greetings to the personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and their families on the occasion of the force's Raising Day, commending their stellar role in guarding the borders in extreme conditions and aiding internal security.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister lauded the 'Himveers' for their exemplary valour, professionalism, and significant contributions to internal security operations, including efforts against Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

"On ITBP Raising Day, I extend my warm greetings to all ITBP personnel and their families. The Himveers of ITBP have played a vital role in safeguarding India’s borders in the harshest climatic conditions. They have also made significant contributions to internal security operations, including efforts to combat Left Wing Extremism," Singh said.

He further noted that the force's "courage, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty reflect the finest traditions of service to the nation."

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the ITBP personnel, noting that "the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to the nation".

"Greetings to ITBP personnel on their Raising Day. Securing the dignity of the nation in merciless terrains and unforgiving climates, the Himveers of the ITBP have set glorious precedents in courage and commitment to the nation. Salutations to martyrs who gave their lives for the country," Shah posted on X. (ANI)