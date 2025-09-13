‘There should be no relations, political or in sports field with Pakistan’: Pahalgam terror attack victim’s father

Kanpur: Ahead of the upcoming India vs Pakistan match in the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai on September 14, Sanjay Dwivedi, father of Pahalgam terror attack victim Shubham Dwivedi, on Friday said there should be no political or sports ties with Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. He also urged the government to cancel the match.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjay Dwivedi said, “On 22nd April 2025, Pakistan killed 26 innocent people of our country. The government of India had said that it would have no relations with Pakistan and that blood and water cannot flow together.”

“Since the day I got to know (about the India vs Pakistan match), not just me but the entire country has been opposing it and saying that there should be no relations, political or in the sports field, with Pakistan. I oppose this and urge the government to take action in this matter, keeping the public sentiment in mind,” he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a request to urgently list a plea seeking an interim stay on the cricket match between India and Pakistan. While rejecting the request, a bench of Justices JK Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi stated that the match should go on.

The counsel appearing for the petitioner sought that the plea be heard urgently on Friday as the said match is set to take place on Sunday this week. However, the Court declined the request.

The plea had been filed by one Urvashi Jain, who has challenged the scheduled match by contending that playing with Pakistan would send an opposite message and that the dignity and security of citizens come before entertainment.

“Cricket between nations is meant to show harmony and friendship. But after the Pahalgam Terror Attack and Operation Sindoor, when our people died and our soldiers risked everything, playing with Pakistan sent the opposite message that while our soldiers sacrifice their lives, we are celebrating sports with the same families of the victims who lost their lives at the hands of the Pakistani terrorist”, the plea stated. (ANI)

