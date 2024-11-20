They have no agenda beyond removing me: Arvind Kejriwal attacks BJP

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying that the party has no agenda for the Delhi Assembly polls other than removing him.

Kejriwal was addressing his party workers as part of his "Padadhikari Sammelans" (party workers conference), a mission aimed to secure an overwhelming majority in the 2025 Delhi polls. Leading this charge, the AAP supremo unveiled a compelling vision to expand the party's legacy of transformative governance and fiercely uphold the rights and welfare of Delhiites.

Addressing party workers and leaders across North-West and West Delhi, Kejriwal delivered a call to action, exuding unwavering confidence in the people's trust and support. He drew a sharp line between AAP's "people-first governance" and the BJP's "divisive politics and neglect", urging party members to prepare for a decisive "Dharm Yuddh" to protect Delhi's progress.

The former Chief Minister stated that the BJP had meticulously planned to ensure their candidate became the mayor.

"They did not have the numbers, we had 142 votes while they had only 123. The BJP has immense money and power, as well as all the resources and systems in their favour, and they even employed dirty tactics to ensure victory in the mayoral elections. When the counting started, even BJP's senior leaders remained in the house until the very last count. Usually, after voting, most people leave, and the councillors later inform them about the votes received. However, their leaders stayed until the end," he said.

He added, "They planned that as soon as it was announced that their candidate had become the mayor, they would take out a rally from the Civic Centre to the BJP headquarters. After that, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a speech at 8 PM, he was supposed to come to the BJP headquarters and give a speech, presenting it as if BJP had won Delhi. But God is with us. God wielded his Sudarshan Chakra, and we won by three votes."

Arvind Kejriwal further claimed that "God supports AAP" because the party "walks on the path of truth."

"God is with AAP and in the Delhi elections, victory will be ours. God communicates through signs. Through this challenging election, despite the BJP's wealth and tactics, God ensured our victory by just three votes. Now, BJP's top leaders are frantic and clueless about how to stop AAP. They've tried everything, including sending us to jail. In the upcoming elections, the BJP will resolve to do anything to defeat us," he said.

He further slammed BJP over its allegation of giving free 'revris'. He asserted, "Yes, we provide six free 'revris' that Delhiites value and demand. BJP rules in 20 states, and they do not provide any of these services in any of those states."

"The first revri is 24-hour electricity in Delhi. Before 2014, Delhi faced power cuts lasting 8-10 hours daily. BJP has ruled Gujarat for over 30 years but couldn't ensure 24-hour electricity there. If BJP comes to power in Delhi, the 24-hour electricity supply will stop because they don't know how to deliver it. I am a technical engineer, and we know how to ensure power supply. But they lack the expertise, they are uneducated," he added.

Arvind Kejriwal further highlighted that AAP made water free, but during his time in jail, many residents received inflated water bills. He assured them not to pay these bills, promising that the next AAP government would waive them. However, if BJP comes to power, people will have to pay these bills in full.

He continued, saying that AAP "transformed" Delhi's schools. "Earlier, Delhi's schools were in poor condition, but AAP has improved them. BJP cannot name a single state where their schools are good," Kejriwal said, adding that "if BJP comes to Delhi, your children's future will be ruined. We also made healthcare free and built excellent Mohalla Clinics and hospitals. BJP cannot show a single state where government hospitals are in good condition."

"Other revris include free bus travel for women and pilgrimage schemes. BJP opposes these benefits and offers none in any of their states," the AAP supremo added. (ANI)

